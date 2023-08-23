Homestand Opens with Lopsided Loss

The San Jose Giants returned home on Tuesday night and suffered a lopsided 12-2 loss to the Modesto Nuts at Excite Ballpark. In the opener of a six-game series, Modesto erupted for 10 runs over the first three innings and never looked back on their way to the convincing victory. With the setback, the Giants (63-52 overall, 23-26 second half) have dropped back-to-back home games for the first time since late-June.

Cole Foster (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI) hit a two-run home run to account for San Jose's only offense on Tuesday. Turner Hill (2-for-5) was the lone Giants player with a multi-hit game.

San Jose fell behind early as the Nuts scored three runs in the top of the first, two runs in the second before a five-run third inning to take a 10-0 lead. Esmerlin Vinicio started on the mound for the Giants and immediately ran into trouble as Brock Rodden began the game with a double before Luis Suisbel drew a one-out walk. Then with two down in the inning, Josh Hood stepped to the plate and lined a three-run home run to deep left. The round-tripper was Hood's 11th of the season.

Modesto kept the pressure on in the top of the second as Gabe Moncada was hit by a pitch to leadoff before Jared Sundstrom doubled down the left field line to put runners on second and third with none out. Moncada then scored on a balk while Sundstrom came home when Freuddy Batista grounded out to make it 5-0.

The Nuts would then send all nine hitters to the plate during their five-run top of the third inning rally to break the game open. Hood was plunked with one out before Bill Knight walked and Moncada singled to load the bases. Vinicio then issued back-to-back walks to Sandstorm and Batista to force home two runs as the Modesto lead grew to 7-0. Two batters later, Milkar Perez knocked in three more runs with a double to deep left center as the Nuts pushed their advantage to 10-0.

Vinicio (4-8) was saddled with the loss after surrendering 10 runs (all earned) on five hits over three innings of work. The left-hander walked five and struck out five.

Giants relievers Julio Rodriguez (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO) and Tyler Vogel (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) combined to pitch the next four innings with only one unearned run allowed. P.J. Hilson then came in from right field to pitch the final two innings. In his first pitching appearance of the season, Hilson tossed a 1-2-3 top of the eighth before giving up one run in the ninth on a wild pitch.

San Jose finished the game 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base. The Giants stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth and also left one runner in scoring position in each of the next three innings. Finally in the bottom of the eighth, Andrew Kachel reached on an error to leadoff before Foster stepped to the plate and crushed a two-run home run to left center. The homer was Foster's second since joining San Jose.

The Nuts only out-hit the Giants by an 8-7 margin. San Jose pitching, however, issued nine walks and hit two batters.

Position player P.J. Hilson pitched the final two innings for the Giants in Tuesday's loss

The Giants continue their series against Modesto on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 1:00 PM. Manuel Mercedes is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

