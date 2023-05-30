Ports Succumb to Modesto Power Display, Drop Series Opener

Stockton, CA - The Modesto Nuts hit three home runs and scored six runs with two outs as the Ports dropped the series opener against their North Division rivals by the final of 10-2 on Monday evening at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Nuts have won all ten meetings between the two clubs this season.

Modesto (23-23) took the lead in the top of the first against Ports' starter Gunnar Hoglund. Josh Hood and Cole Young started the ballgame with back-to-back singles, and Gabriel Gonzalez followed with a double to right center to score Hood from third base making it 1-0. After an Gabriel Moncada groundout scored Young, Andrew Miller singled to left field to drive in Gonzalez to give the Nuts a 3-0 lead.

The Ports (16-30) got a run back in the bottom of the first. Colby Thomas led off with a single through the left side and advanced to third when T.J. Schofield-Sam grounded a single to right field with two outs. A wild pitch from Modesto starter Tyler Gough allowed Thomas to score cutting the Nuts lead to 3-1.

With the score still 3-1, Gonzalez led off the top of the third with a double off Hoglund and moved to third on a fly ball by Moncada. Miller then lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 4-1.

The Nuts used the longball to tack on another three runs in the fourth when Young hit a three-run homer to right field off Stockton reliever TJ Czyz to make it 7-1.

A Bjay Cooke single to score Schofield-Sam in the sixth made it 7-2, but Modesto again flexed its power muscles to extend the lead. In the top of the seventh launched a solo home run to make it 8-2 and Tatem Levins hit a two-run homer in the eighth to give the Nuts a 10-2 lead.

After the sixth inning, three Nuts relievers combined to allow just one hit while striking out eight en route to the 10-2 final.

Gough (1-3) got the win for the Nuts allowing just one run on four hits over five innings with four strikeouts. Hoglund (0-1) took the loss surrendering four runs on six hits over three innings.

After a day off on Tuesday, the Ports will look to even the series in game two at Banner Island Ballpark on Wednesday with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

