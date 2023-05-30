In Ethan Salas' Debut, the Lake Elsinore Storm Beat Visalia Rawhide 3-1

May 30, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







Tonight in Lake Elsinore something happened that hadn't in its entire 29-year history. One could and should inquire about what could possibly occur at a stadium that has seen no-hitters, multiple championships, dozens of unique promotions, and such absurdities as live colonoscopies and racing squirrels. What was this first-time phenomenon? It was a 16-year-old making his professional debut with the home team; Ethan Salas.

With all of the pressure that comes with lack of age and external hype, one could safely assume that he may show an iota of nerves. However, Salas had no time for safety. In his first professional at bat, Salas worked the count full and knocked his very first hit into left-center field. He would ultimately go 2-3 with a walk and a run scored. In a game dominated by pitching, Salas still found immense success at the plate and continued to prove that he very much deserves the praise and hype that has been given to him.

Much of the excellent pitching in tonight's game came from Lake Elsinore's starter, Austin Krob.

In fact, in seven of Krob's eight starts, he has allowed one or fewer runs. This collection of incredible starts gives him an ERA of just 1.75. He is one of TWO Storm starters with an ERA under 2.00 (with at least 30 innings pitched). He is joined by Padres' #5 prospect, Robby Snelling who has dazzled with an ERA of 1.14.

Tonight, he went seven innings, gave up seven hits, struck out eight batters, and once again allowed just a single earned run. Unfortunately, the Rawhide's starter proved just as proficient. Allowing just one run on a Wyatt Hoffman sacrifice bunt and a subsequent throwing error.

In the top of the 8th, Adrian Morejon would make his third rehab appearance for the Lake Elsinore Storm. He would strike out the first two batters he faced and force a pop-up, getting out of the inning in just 11 pitches.

In the bottom of the 8th, Salas and Samuel Zavala would both be awarded free passes for their ability to hold their swings for balls thrown outside of the strikezone. With two men on, Albert Fabian would hit into a double play that pushed Salas to third and brought Griffin Doersching to the plate with two outs. The man who swings the largest of bats, metaphorically that is, would come through and hit a home run on the very first pitch he saw. This gave the Storm a 3-1 lead heading into the top of the 9th.

Morejon would finish the job by collecting an additional strikeout and inducing a lineout and flyout to end the game. The Storm look for back-to-back wins tomorrow night at the same time and place as tonight's game in Lake Elsinore where history may not be made again but where Ethan Salas may just be back in the starting lineup.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.