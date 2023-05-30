Quiet Night for Rancho Bats
May 30, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers did something that no other team had done in 2023, as they shut out the Quakes for the first time this year, dominating in an 11-0 decision at LoanMart Field on Tuesday night to end Rancho's three-game winning streak.
Three Sixers pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout, with Leonard Williams (2-2) going six innings and allowing just one hit to earn the win.
The Inland Empire offense enjoyed one of their best games of the year, matching a season-best 15 hits on their way to their third straight win overall. They also slugged three home runs, including two off of Rancho starter Chris Campos (5-2), who allowed seven runs (six earned) over just 2.1 innings.
Rancho got two of their three hits from Jesus Galiz, as he finished with a pair of doubles.
The Quakes (30-16) will look to bounce back on Wednesday, sending Peter Heubeck (0-3) to the mound against Walbert Urena (0-2) at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from May 30, 2023
- In Ethan Salas' Debut, the Lake Elsinore Storm Beat Visalia Rawhide 3-1 - Lake Elsinore Storm
- 8th Inning Lake Elsinore Home Run Gives the Rawhide the Loss - Visalia Rawhide
- Quiet Night for Rancho Bats - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Eighth Inning Home Run Gives the Rawhide the Loss - Visalia Rawhide
- Stockton Ports Announce Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night Moved to July 14th, Fiesta Friday Taking Place this Friday June 2nd - Stockton Ports
- Ports Succumb to Modesto Power Display, Drop Series Opener - Stockton Ports
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Stories
- Quiet Night for Rancho Bats
- Rancho's Lead Back to 5.5 After Epic Win
- Seven-Run Sixth Gives Quakes Second Straight "W"
- Newell with the Walk-Off Bomb
- Three-Game Skid After Thursday Loss