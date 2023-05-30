Quiet Night for Rancho Bats

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers did something that no other team had done in 2023, as they shut out the Quakes for the first time this year, dominating in an 11-0 decision at LoanMart Field on Tuesday night to end Rancho's three-game winning streak.

Three Sixers pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout, with Leonard Williams (2-2) going six innings and allowing just one hit to earn the win.

The Inland Empire offense enjoyed one of their best games of the year, matching a season-best 15 hits on their way to their third straight win overall. They also slugged three home runs, including two off of Rancho starter Chris Campos (5-2), who allowed seven runs (six earned) over just 2.1 innings.

Rancho got two of their three hits from Jesus Galiz, as he finished with a pair of doubles.

The Quakes (30-16) will look to bounce back on Wednesday, sending Peter Heubeck (0-3) to the mound against Walbert Urena (0-2) at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

