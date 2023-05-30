Eighth Inning Home Run Gives the Rawhide the Loss

May 30, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA-Rawhide fall to the Lake Elsinore Storm 3-1 in the opening game in the six-game series. Armando Vasquez gave up a two-run home run to Griffin Doersching in the eighth inning to take his first loss of the season.

The Rawhide pulled together seven hits, but only pushed across one run. It came in the second inning off Gavin Conticello's ninth double of the season. Lake Elsinore tied the ballgame in the fifth inning off a throwing error by Rawhide starter Jacob Steinmetz.

The highlight of the night for the Rawhide is Kristain Robinson's two hits in his first game back since 2019. The 22-year-old from the Bahamas hit two singles and stole a base in his Visalia debut.

Rawhide look for their first victory against the Storm tomorrow at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.