Ports Snap Skid on Schofield-Sam's Single in 10th

STOCKTON, Ca. - T.J. Schofield-Sam hit a walk-off, two-run single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth inning to lift the Ports over the Nuts 10-9 and snap Stockton's seven game losing streak on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports (42-72) jumped out to a big lead in the bottom of the first with five unearned runs against Nuts' starter Leon Hunter, Jr. Jack Winkler and Zack Gelof both reached on errors to begin the frame, putting runners on second and third with nobody out. Schofield-Sam then grounded out to second base to score Winkler making it 1-0. After Nick Brueser struck out, Brayan Buelvas (two-run) and Junior Perez (solo) hit back-to-back home runs to give the Ports a 4-0 lead. After Jose Rivas singled and George Bell walked, Robert Puason lined a single up the middle to drive home Rivas to make it 5-0.

The Nuts (61-51) got back into the game over the next three innings against Ports' starter Diego Granado. Freuddy Batista hit a solo home run with one out in the second and Modesto scored two unearned runs in the third inning on a throwing error by Rivas to make it 5-3. The Nuts got to within one in the top of the fourth when Cesar Izturis, Jr. drove in a run with a bloop single to right center.

Without the benefit of a hit, the Ports scored single runs in the fourth and fifth to take a 7-4 lead. Winkler and Gelof reached on back-to-back walks against Elvis Alvarado to lead off the fourth inning and after a double steal put them at second and third, Winkler scored with one out on an RBI groundout by Brueser. In the fifth Junior Perez walked to lead off the frame and created his own run by stealing second, stealing third and scoring on a throwing error by Nuts' catcher Batista.

Facing Ports' reliever Luis Florentino, though, the Nuts came back to tie the game with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Trent Tinglestad clubbed a solo home run with two outs and nobody on, and after a single and a walk put runners on first and second Randy Bednar lined a double down the left field line to score two runs, tying the game at seven.

The Nuts then took the lead in the top of the ninth. With two outs and nobody on Batista singled off Stockton reliever Ed Baram and after advancing to second on a wild pitch, scored on a single to center by Bednar to give Modesto a 8-7 advantage.

For the second straight night the Ports got a solo home run to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth. On an 0-1 pitch from Nuts' reliever Andrew Moore, Buelvas hit his second home run of the day: a solo shot to left center field to tie the game at nine.

After the Nuts scored a run in the top of the tenth against Baram, the Ports won it in the bottom half. With position player Eric Jones surprisingly on the mound and Bell at second, Puason walked to start the inning and Winkler grounded into a force out to put runners at first and second with one out. Gelof then drew a walk to load the bases for Schofield-Sam who singled through the middle to score Puason and Winkler, delivering a 10-9 victory for the Ports.

Baram (3-3) got the win for Stockton giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits over two innings, while Jones (0-1) took the loss for Modesto allowing two runs in the bottom of the tenth.

The Ports and Nuts continue their series with game four on Asparagus Night Friday at Banner Island Ballpark at 7:05 pm. Postgame fireworks will follow the game. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at stocktonports.com

