Nuts' Comeback Thwarted in 10-9 Loss

Stockton, CA - After falling behind by five, the Modesto Nuts could not hold a ninth-inning lead in their 10-9, extra-inning loss against the Stockton Ports on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Two first-inning errors put the Nuts (61-51) behind after five unearned runs scored in that first frame.

The Nuts slowly started mounting their comeback in the second inning when Freuddy Batista launched a solo home run. An error eked two runs across in the third and Cesar Izturis Jr. recorded the second of his three hits to bring in another run in the fourth.

After the Ports (42-72) added a few insurance runs, the Nuts tied the game in the seventh. Trent Tingelstad homered. He finished with two hits. Later Randy Bednar tied the game with his two-out, two-run double. Bednar finished the game with four hits and three RBI.

His third RBI was a two-out, two-run single that gave the Nuts the lead in the top of the ninth inning against Ed Baram (W, 3-3).

In the bottom of the ninth, the Ports retied the game when Brayan Buelvas lifted his second homer of the game with one out.

In the top of the tenth, Corey Rosier scored on a wild pitch but the Nuts were forced to use a position play in the bottom of the tenth. Eric Jones (L, 0-1) walked one batter before TJ Schofield -Sam delivered the walk-off two-run single.

The loss ends the Nuts' eight-game winning streak against the Ports in the season series.

On Friday night, the Nuts and Ports meet for game four of the season-ending six-game series at Banner Island Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.

