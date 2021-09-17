Gil Plays Hero as Grizzlies Walk-Off Giants 7-6 in 10 Innings

September 17, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (73-39) slipped past the San Jose Giants (74-43) 7-6 in 10 innings Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. The back-and-forth affair ended with the Grizzlies securing their sixth walk-off win of the year with the most recent one coming on August 11th. Fresno is now one win away from clinching the best record in Low-A West and a North Division title.

San Jose jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Jimmy Glowenke smoked a double to right, plating Luis Toribio. Fresno gained control in the fourth after a five-run frame. With two outs, the Grizzlies strung together four RBI singles to center and added one more run on an error. A Colin Simpson double started the rally before Mateo Gil, Joe Aeilts, Eddy Diaz and Zac Veen recorded RBI base hits.

In the sixth, a Fresno miscue allowed San Jose to cut the deficit to 5-2. The Grizzlies would extend the advantage back to four after another Giants error in the seventh. One inning later, San Jose tied the game at six after a Yorlis Rodriguez RBI single and Grant McCray bases-clearing triple to right. The clubs traded zeroes and the game went into extras. In the bottom of the 10th, Gil poked a single past Abdiel Layer at short, sending the Fresno faithful home happy. It was Gil's first walk-off of the season, providing him with a 2-for-4 evening. Gil has notched seven RBI over the past two contests.

Grizzlies' starter Tony Locey did not factor in the final line after five sensational frames. The righty gave up one run on five hits and two walks while punching out a career-best 10 batters. Anderson Pilar and Tanner Propst followed Locey with three innings of work. Blake Goldsberry (5-1) earned the win after dazzling for two innings. He sat down all six hitters he faced.

Giants' arm Carson Ragsdale took a no-decision after five decent frames. He scattered seven hits and three walks while fanning five. Clay Helvey (3-5) agonized the defeat after Bladimir Restituyo scored the game-winning run in the 10th. The squads are back in action tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Mateo Gil (2-4, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- DH Eddy Diaz (2-4, RBI, 2 R, BB, CS)

- RHP Tony Locey (5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K, career-high K)

- RHP Blake Goldsberry (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, win)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- CF Grant McCray (1-5, 3B, 3 RBI)

- 2B Jimmy Glowenke (2-4, 3B, 2B, RBI, BB)

- 3B Yorlis Rodriguez (2-5, RBI, R)

On Deck:

Friday, September 17 vs San Jose Giants, San Jose LHP Nick Swiney (0-0, 0.00) vs. Fresno RHP Case Williams (1-2, 5.55), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies improved to 6-3 in extra innings (4-2 at home) and 25-10 in one-run games. Fresno and San Jose have now had 19 of their 27 contests decided by one or two runs. Colin Simpson had the only extra-base hit for the Grizzlies for the second straight evening.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from September 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.