Ports Pummel 'Hide 11-3

June 25, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





STOCKTON, Calif.- A day removed from being shut out for just the second time on the season, the Stockton Ports' offense bot back on track Monday night at Banner Island Ballpark. The Ports used a five-run fourth inning as the centerpiece to an 11-3 win over the Visalia Rawhide to open a three-game series.

The first run of the game scored in the bottom of the second as Trace Loehr singled with two outs and scored on an ensuing triple by Jeremy Eierman to make it a 1-0 lead.

Visalia tied the score the ensuing half-inning as Tim Susnara hit a solo home run to right, the first hit allowed by Ports starter Mitchell Jordan (6-4). Stockton took the lead back in the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout by Jameson Hannah to make it 2-1.

Visalia starter Shumpei Yoshikawa (3-3) would not make it out of the fourth inning. With a runner at third base and two outs, Jonah Bride reached on a fielding error committed by second baseman LT Tolbert that brought in a run and extended the inning. After Robert Mullen walked, Nick Allen delivered an RBI single to left, followed by RBI hits from Hannah and Austin Beck.

Hannah's hit knocked Yoshikawa from the game. He suffered the loss, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing seven runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out three.

Jordan would allow one more run as he gave up an RBI single to Jorge Perez in the fifth. Jordan would earn the victory, going six innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three.

The Ports added a run in the fifth as Jonah Bride delivered an RBI double off Jayson McKinley. McKinley would go on to pitch into the seventh and allowed three runs in his final frame as his offense committed two more errors behind him. He gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits while walking three over 2 2/3 innings.

Wandisson Charles pitched two perfect innings in relief of Jordan while Sam Sheehan returned from the injured list and allowed one run while walking three in the ninth.

The Ports and Rawhide play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Xavier Altamirano (3-3, 3.88 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Visalia right-hander Josh Green (6-1, 2.09 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.