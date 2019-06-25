Big Offensive Night Gives Nuts Second Straight Win

SAN JOSE, CA. - For the second straight night the Modesto Nuts' bats carried the club to victory. On Monday night at Excite Ballpark, the Nuts opened their three-game series with an 11-2 victory against the San Jose Giants.

It took just two innings for the Nuts (32-43; 2-3) to chase Giants (31-43; 1-4) starter Casey Meisner (L, 1-1). Cal Raleigh put the Nuts on the board with a first-inning sac fly. Raleigh drove in two more runs on Monday. In the second inning, Connor Kopach doubled home two runs before later scoring on an error to cap the four-run second. Meisner was done after allowing five runs in just two innings of work.

Jake Scheiner homered in the third inning. The Nuts third baseman drove in three runs as part of a three-hit game.

Logan Gilbert (W, 4-2) was strong over six innings of work. The Nuts' righty did not allow a run in the first five innings. In the sixth, the Giants scratched across two runs, only one earned because of a passed ball. Joey Bart recorded a RBI single and the other run scored on a wild pitch. Gilbert heaved six innings allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

The Nuts opened the game up in the eighth with five runs. Jarred Kelenic started the scoring with a RBI groundout. After Raleigh's RBI single, Joe Rizzo recorded his second hit of the day, a RBI double. Then Scheiner capped his big day with a two-run single.

The Nuts go for the series victory in game two of three against the Giants. First pitch on Tuesday night is at 7:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

