JetHawks Score Six Runs in Ninth to Win

June 25, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The JetHawks put together their biggest ninth-inning comeback of the season on Monday night, rallying for six runs to beat the Inland Empire 66ers, 8-7, at San Manuel Stadium.

The JetHawks (4-1, 38-35) entered the ninth inning trailing, 7-2, and without a hit since the sixth inning. They loaded the bases with two walks and a single before Sean Bouchard delivered a two-run single with one out. After a pitching change, Ryan Vilade tripled in two to close the deficit to one run.

Casey Golden's triple off the right field wall scored Vilade to tie the game. Todd Czinege plated Golden with a double to right field.

The win marked Lancaster's second-biggest comeback of the season. They had erased a late six-run deficit in their win over Inland Empire (1-4, 27-47) at The Hangar on June 16.

Bouchard's two ninth-inning RBIs extended his streak to 11-straight games with at least one RBI. Vilade's two hits extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Kyle Bradish was charged with four of the ninth-inning runs, but Ben Morrison (0-1) entered out of the bullpen and was hit with the loss.

Tommy Doyle struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning to pick up his 11th save. Moises Ceja (4-0) tied for the team lead with his fourth win after throwing 1.2 shutout-innings of relief.

Antonio Santos allowed five runs on five hits over six innings with seven strikeouts in his start. He set down 12 of the first 13 batters he faced before struggling in the fifth and sixth innings.

The series is scheduled to continue on Tuesday with game two of three. Lucas Gilbreath is scheduled to start for the JetHawks opposite Christopher Molina. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

