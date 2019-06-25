JetHawks Take Series Opener with Ninth Inning Comeback

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino lost for the first time in 2019 when leading after eight innings of Monday night as the Lancaster JetHawks scored six runs in the top of the ninth and downed the Sixers 8-7. The 66ers had been 23-0 when leading after eight prior to the loss that dropped them to 27-47 overall and 1-4 in the Cal League's second half.

Inland Empire trailed 1-0 entering the second inning when Gareth Morgan launched a solo homer to right tying the game. It was Morgan's seventh of the year and sixth with Inland Empire in 11 games. Up until the fifth, Lancaster starter Antonio Santos had allowed only the homer to Morgan to reach base and had a 2-1 lead. In the fifth, however, he walked Morgan and Jordan Zimmerman smashed a game tying double. DC Arendas, just called up from Low-A Burlington, then delivered a RBI single to give IE a 3-2 lead. The Sixers added two more in the sixth on a two-run homer from Ryan Vega (4) and made it a 7-2 lead in the seventh on RBI singles from Orlando Martinez and Franklin Torres. The JetHawks however mounted a momentous comeback in then ninth that began with a pair of walks issued by Sixers' righty Kyle Bradish. A single loaded the bases but Bradish got out number one on a strikeout. Sean Bouchard then delivered a two-run single, his 11th consecutive game with a RBI, making it 7-4. Ben Morrison (0-1) then came in and gave up a two-run triple to Ryan Vilade, game-tying RBI triple to Casey Golden and then a double to Todd Czinege to knock in the go-ahead run. Moises Ceja (4-0) got the win out of the pen for Lancaster (38-35, 4-1) while Tommy Doyle earned his 11th save by striking out the side in order in the bottom of the ninth.

The series continues Tuesday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live at 66ers.com.

