Ports Outlast 66ers for Fourth Straight Win

SAN BERNARDINO, Ca.- The Ports scored three runs in the first inning and three in the second to take a 6-0 lead and held off the Inland Empire 66ers en route to a 6-5 win in the series opener at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino on Tuesday night. The victory is the Ports' fourth straight and fifth in their last six contests.

Stockton (18-25) used a power display to open the scoring in the top of the first inning. With one out, Joshwan Wright grounded a single down the right field line and Tyler Soderstrom brought him home with a line drive home run over the 18-foot high wall in right field to give the Ports a 2-0 lead. Lawrence Butler followed with a towering drive over the wall in right fieldwith two outs and nobody on to extend the Ports' lead to 3-0.

Stockton struck for three more in the top of the second on four more hits off of 66ers starter Adam Semanaris. Jose Rivas and Robert Puason opened the frame with back-to-back singles, and Brayan Buelvas followed with a booming triple off the wall in right-center field to give the Ports a 5-0 lead.

With Buelvas on third base and nobody out, Wright came through with an RBI single to right center, extending the Ports' lead to 6-0.

Inland Empire (19-23), though, chipped away, scoring one run in the second and three in the third to cut the Ports' lead to 6-4.

From the fourth inning on, both bullpens settled things down for their respective teams. After allowing the three runs in the third, Osvaldo Berrios turned in a solid outing for Stockton, allowing just the three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings pitched. Berrios struck out seven and walked two, retiring the final ten batters he faced.

Right-hander Julio Goff fired seven shutout innings for the 66ers to keep the Ports off the board for the remainder of the ballgame. Goff allowed just four hits and struck out five.

Berrios (2-3) got the win for Stockton, while Seminaris (1-3) took the loss for Inland Empire. Jose Mora picked up his fourth save of the year getting the final five outs for the Ports. Mora came on with the tying run on third base and one out in the eighth and induced a pop up and a fly ball to preserve the lead for the Ports. He fired a 1-2-3 ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

The Ports will continue their series with the 66ers on Wednesday at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino with first pitch at 7:05 pm.

