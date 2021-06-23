66ers Rally Falls Short as Stockton Opens Series with 6-5 Win

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino found themselves trailing the Stockton Ports 6-0 after an inning-and-a-half on Tuesday night and eventually fell 6-5 after a comeback fell short despite brilliant work from reliever Julio Goff. The Ports (18-25) took the opener of the six-game series and won their fourth consecutive game in the process.

Stockton roughed up Inland Empire (19-23) starter Adam Seminaris (1-3) as the lefty allowed a two-run homer to Tyler Soderstrom in the first, Soderstrom's eighth of the year and a solo shot to Lawrence Butler (7th) to fall behind 3-0. Stockton added three more in the second when Brayan Buelvas tagged a two-run triple and then came home on Joshwan Wright's RBI single. Wright finished the night 3-for-5 with a double. Stockton did not score again after the 66ers went to the bullpen in the third as Julio Goff dominated with seven shutout innings allowing just four hits and a walk with five Ks keeping Inland Empire in the game. The Sixers scored a run in the second on a sac fly by Keinner Piña and added three in the third when Jose Guzman drilled a two-run triple and later scored on Piña's second sac fly in as many innings making it 6-4. The 66ers trimmed the lead to 6-5 in the eighth when Guzman walked to open the inning against Stockton reliever Dallas Woolfolk and Jose Reyes drilled a double; Ports' Buelvas made a throwing error allowing Guzman to score and Reyes to third as the potential tying run with nobody out. With one out the Ports turned to RHP Jose Mora who got a popped up bunt out and a flyout to get out of the jam. Mora tossed a perfect ninth to earn his fourth save. Osvaldo Berrios (2-3) earned the win out of the pen for Stockton allowing three runs on six hits, two walks and seven Ks in 5.2IP. Guzman finished 2-for-3 with a walk, triple, 2RBI and a stolen base for the Sixers.

The series continues Tuesday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

