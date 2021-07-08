Ports Outhit Nuts But Drop Second Straight

MODESTO, Ca.- The Modesto Nuts scored five unanswered runs after the Ports jumped ahead with a two-run first, and Stockton fell to their North Division rival 503 in the second of a six game series at John Thurman Field on Wednesday night. The win was the 10th in a row for Modesto.

The Ports (23-33) collected four hits and scored both of their runs with two outs in the first against Modesto starter Elvis Alvarado. Brayan Buelvas and Marcos Brito began the game with back-to-back singles but Alvarado got Tyler Soderstrom to bounce into a double play, giving the Ports a runner at third with two outs. Junior Perez and Lawrence Butler followed with a double and a single, respectively, driving in each of Stockton's runs in the first to give the Ports a 2-0 lead.

The Nuts (34-22) took the lead in the third against Ports' starter Daniel Palencia. With runners on first and second and two outs, Robert Perez, Jr clubbed a three-run home run to left-center field to give Modesto a 3-2 advantage.

Modesto increased its lead to 5-2 with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings with a sacrifice fly and RBI groundout against Ports' reliever Daniel Martinez.

The Ports' offense, though, made some noise in the eighth inning. With runners on first and second and two outs, T.J. Schofield-Sam lined a single to center field off Modesto reliever Matthew Willrodt to cut the Nuts' lead to 5-3. Nuts' closer Travis Kuhn came on and to Joshwan Wright, representing the go-ahead run, to ground out to second to end the threat.

The Ports brought the tying run to the plate after a Gavin Jones single to lead off the ninth, but Kuhn retired the Ports in order to end the ballgame.

Palencia (0-2) took the loss for the Ports, allowing three runs on two hits in three innings. Kelvin Nuñez (2-2) got the win for Modesto with three scoreless, hitless innings in relief of Alvarado. Kuhn pitched the final four outs to pick up his fifth save of the season.

The Ports and Nuts continue their six game series on Thursday night at John Thurman Field, with first pitch at 7:05 pm.

