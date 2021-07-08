Perez Blasts Nuts to 10th Straight Win

Modesto, CA - Robert Perez Jr. tattooed a go-ahead three-run homer in the third inning to help the Modesto Nuts to a 5-3 win over the Stockton Ports on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

The ten-game winning streak is the Nuts (34-22) longest winning streak since they won eleven straight in 2005.

After falling behind by two in the first inning, the Nuts took the lead in the third inning against the Ports (23-33) starter Daniel Palencia (W, 0-2) with Victor Labrada and Noelvi Marte aboard, Robert Perez Jr smashed a three-run homer over the left-center field wall.

Kelvin Nunez (W, 3-1) began his night out of the Nuts' bullpen in the second inning and faced the minimum over three innings with three strikeouts. Bryan Perez tossed 2.1 innings and struck out five batters.

The Nuts offense added a run in the sixth on a Kennie Taylor sacrifice fly. Dariel Gomez drove in Labrada with an RBI groundout in the seventh inning.

Travis Kuhn (S, 5/5) entered the game in the eighth with two outs and the tying runs on. He induced a groundout to end the inning. In the ninth, Kuhn allowed a leadoff single before striking out Robert Puason and inducing a fly out to right. With two outs, Marcos Brito hit a groundball to first that pulled Perez way off the line. He was able to race over to first and apply the tag to a diving Brito to end the game and give the Nuts their tenth straight win.

The Nuts go for their eleventh straight win on Thursday night at John Thurman Field. First pitch is at 7:05 pm with the Stockton Ports.

