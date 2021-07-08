Details on July 15th's Rated R Night

On July 15th, our gameday themes will be a combination of Mega Thirsty Thursday ($30 for all you can drink) and Rated R Night! In a brand new ballpark experiment, we will be pushing the boundaries of typical baseball practices with mature content during an actual Storm game.

There will be good-natured, adult content all game long. Whether it is the PA, our Emcee, the music selections, or the mid-inning fan participation games, this night will be suited for those 18 and older! There will, however, still be no cursing or derogatory language inside the park. Belligerent or demeaning behavior will also not be accepted.

If you choose to attend this night with someone under 18, they will be required to fill out a waiver and if you would like to get a ticket for a different day we would be happy to accommodate you.

If you have any further questions regarding Rated R Night, please give our box office a call at 951-245-HITS.

