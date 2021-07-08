Kochanowicz, Guzman, Greene and Knowles All Shine in Sixers' 11-5 Win

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino took a wild one at San Manuel Stadium on Wednesday downing the Visalia Rawhide 11-5. The Sixers got a career-nights from starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz, shortstop Jose Guzman and left fielder Elijah Greene to win their third straight game and send the Rawhide (13-43) to its tenth consecutive defeat.

The 66ers (27-28) knocked Rawhide starter Avery Short (0-1) out of the game in the first after a RBI single from Braxton Martinez and then a three-run double from Jose Guzman. Visalia got an unearned run in the second against IE starter Jack Kochanowicz who was excellent in his tenth pro start. The righty notched a career-best 7.0 IP as well eighth strikeouts giving up two runs on three hits, a homer and two walks to improve to 3-1. The Sixers continued to give Kochanowicz support in the second when again Guzman delivered, this time with a two-run single making it 6-1 and giving him his fourth and fifth RBI. The 66ers made it 7-1 in the sixth when Guzman knocked home his sixth RBI of the contest on a sac fly to center. Visalia did not go down without a fight as Glenallen Hill Jr. homered to right, his third of the season. The Rawhide added three more runs in the eighth against Sixers' righty Justin Courtney getting a two-run double from Ramses Malave and RBI single off the bat of Manuel Garcia making it 7-5. In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Rawhide got two quick outs but the Sixers loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a fielding error. D'Shawn Knowles fell behind in the count to 1-2 to reliever Jose Santamaria and appeared to be ruled out on a swinging strike three. The umpire conferred, however, and ruled that Knowles had fouled the pitch off. Knowles promptly drilled the next pitch out of the park to right for a grand slam and a 11-5 lead; it was Knowles' third homer of the year. Throughout the evening, Eastvale native Elijah Greene was putting together an incredible night at the plate. Greene bounced out in the first and then proceeded to double in the second and in the third, single in the fifth and seventh and then double in the ninth to notch the Sixers first five-hit game of the year. He is 8-for-9 in the series with three walks.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

