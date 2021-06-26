Ports on Wrong End of Pitchers' Duel in SoCal

June 26, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Ca.- Pitching dominated the night on Friday as four hurlers combined to allow just one run on nine hits with 21 strikeouts in a 1-0 Ports' loss to the 66ers at San Manuel Stadium in the fourth of a six-game series.

The lone run in the Friday's contest came in the sixth inning. With two on and nobody out, the 66ers' designated hitter D'Shawn Knowles singled to right and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Following a walk to Jeremy Arocho to put runners on first and second, Caleb Scires hit a line drive up the middle that popped in and out of a diving Joshwan Wright's glove, allowing Knowles to score from second base to give Inland Empire a 1-0 lead.

The Ports (19-27) outhit the 66ers 5-4 but went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Stockton put runners on first and second with one out in the fourth and seventh innings but failed to score, and had a runner on second with two outs in the fifth and ninth innings but could not push him across. Danny Bautista grounded out sharply to a well-positioned Arocho up the middle to end the ballgame with a runner in scoring position.

Ports' starter Jake Walkinshaw (2-3) took the loss despite allowing just one run on four hits over six innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out three. Edward Baram shut out the 66ers (21-24) over his two hitless frames striking out four.

Inland Empire starter Jose Salvador (3-1) got the win with seven shutout innings, allowing just five hits while striking out 11. Emilker Guzman picked up his third save of the season with two hitless, shutout innings.

The Ports and 66ers continue their six game series on Saturday night with the set tied at two games a piece. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.