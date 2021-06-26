Vukovich and Malave the Heroes as Visalia Takes Down the Grizzlies for Second Time

Visalia, CA - It was a great night for Rawhide batting as seven out of nine of the players in the starting lineup got at least one hit. Visalia was powered by Ramses Malave, who blasted 2 home runs and 4 RBI. Malave was not the only star of the show for the Hide; Ronny Simon proved his knack for getting on base with 3 hits and 2 runs as he kept his team in the game even while they were down 4-1 thanks to some shaky defense that has plagued this year's squad. Fan favorite AJ Vukovich put the nail in the Fresno's coffin when he doubled into right field in the bottom of the ninth scoring Simon to walk it off. This is the Rawhide's second win against Fresno this season.

The team's relievers also did their part with Harrison Francis, Marco Tineo, Lin Fuenmayor, Jared Liebelt and Bobby Ay combining for 11 strikeouts and only one earned run. Bobby Ay received the victory putting his record on the season at 2-2.

Making their debuts for the Rawhide on Friday were Jared Leibelt who threw one scoreless inning with a strikeout and Dairon Cuevas who had a hit and a stolen base. This was Cuevas' first game since 2019 thanks to the pandemic and Liebelt's first game of 2021 as well after he spent his previous season in the Pioneer League with the Missoula Osprey.

The Rawhide play the Grizzlies again on Saturday with first pitch at 6 P.M. PT.

