Late Rally Spoiled in Walk-Off Loss

Lake Elsinore, CA - After erasing a six-run deficit, the Modesto Nuts suffered a 9-8 walk-off loss against the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday night at The Diamond.

Noelvi Marte singled home two runs in the eighth for the Nuts (24-22) to start the comeback. In the ninth, the Nuts put the first two runners on before an error brought home a run. After a walk, Ty Duvall singled home two runs. Robert Perez Jr tied the game against Jose Garcia (W, 2-1) with an RBI single.

Elvis Alvarado (L, 0-1) entered in the ninth and allowed a lead off double to Sean Guilbe. A sacrifice bunt moved him over to third. Euribiel Angeles delivered the Storm (23-23) a victory when he hit a bouncing ball up the middle. It tipped off of Alvarado's glove and left the Nuts' infield without a play as Guilbe came in to score the winning run.

The Nuts had fallen behind early. Sam Carlson started the game and surrendered an RBI single in the first inning to Robert Hassell who plated two runs in the game. Angeles tripled home two runs in the second. Guilbe added two RBIs with a triple in the third and a single in the fifth. Carlson worked 4.1 innings allowing eight runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Nick Thwaits started the game for the Storm and tossed five innings allowing just two runs on seven hits.

Game five of the six-game series is on Friday night at The Diamond against Lake Elsinore. First pitch against the Storm is at 7:05 pm.

