Giants Roll to Fourth Consecutive Victory over Rancho

June 26, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants won their fourth straight game over Rancho Cucamonga this week with an 8-2 victory in front of a season-high crowd of 1,940 fans at Excite Ballpark on Friday night. Four Giants pitchers combined on a four-hitter with 17 strikeouts while San Jose never looked back after a four-run third inning on the way to another win. The Giants (32-14) have now claimed 15 out of their last 18 games overall.

After a thrilling late-inning comeback last night, San Jose led for the majority of Friday's contest. Diego Cartaya gave the Quakes an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the top of the first, but the Giants immediately got the run back when Ricardo Genoves delivered a clutch two-out RBI double to deep right center in the bottom of the inning.

San Jose then went ahead for good with their third-inning rally. Brett Auerbach led off the frame with a single and promptly stole second. After Jairo Pomares was hit by a pitch and Luis Matos flied out, Genoves worked a full-count walk to load the bases. Marco Luciano was up next and he grounded a double down the left field line. Both Auerbach and Pomares easily scored on the extra-base hit and when left fielder Aldrich de Jongh threw wildly back into the infield, Genoves also raced home to make it 4-1. Luciano later scored the fourth run of the inning on a wild pitch for a 5-1 advantage.

Meanwhile, Giants starter Prelander Berroa settled in after allowing the early solo homer and delivered his most dominant pitching performance of the season. Following the first-inning blast, Berroa retired nine consecutive Rancho Cucamonga hitters, four of which came via the strikeout. After San Jose took the lead, Berroa came through with a shutdown inning in the top of the fourth pitching around a two-out walk and a single. Berroa then finished his night by striking out the side in a perfect fifth inning.

Haydn King entered from the Giants bullpen to begin the top of the sixth and collected two strikeouts while pitching through a two-out walk to maintain the four-run advantage. In the seventh, Alex De Jesus belted a leadoff solo homer off of Austin Reich to cut the San Jose lead to 5-2. Reich though responded with strikeouts of the next three hitters and the Quakes would get no closer.

The Giants stretched their lead to 8-2 with a three-run bottom of the seventh. Genoves led off with a double and scored two batters later on Casey Schmitt's one-out RBI single. After Schmitt stole second, Luis Toribio stepped to the plate with two down and launched a towering two-run home run to deep right. The homer was Toribio's third of the season.

Reich struck out three more Rancho hitters in a scoreless top of the eighth before Wilkelma Castillo set down the side in order in the ninth inning to seal the victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Offense Rolling

The Giants have scored a total of 36 runs over the first four games in the series against Rancho Cucamonga. San Jose has scored at least eight runs in every game.

Another Series Win

Friday's victory clinched the Giants' seventh consecutive series win. San Jose has still not lost a series in 2021.

Hitting Leaders

Ricardo Genoves (2-for-2, 2 2B, RBI) reached base in all five of his plate appearances with two doubles and three walks to lead the way offensively on Friday. He raised his season batting average to a team-best .338. Brett Auerbach went 3-for-4 with three singles and his 10th steal of the year from the leadoff spot in the lineup while Casey Schmitt (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) also had a multi-hit game. Marco Luciano's (1-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) two-run double gave him a team-leading 31 RBI's this season. The home run from Luis Toribio (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) traveled 408 feet to right field. The Giants out-hit the Quakes 11-4.

Berroa's Start

Prelander Berroa picked-up his first win of the year after tossing a season-high five innings with only one run and two hits allowed. He walked one and matched a season-high with eight strikeouts during his 73-pitch outing. Berroa retired 15 of the 18 batters he faced.

In The 'Pen

Haydn King (1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO), Austin Reich (2 IP, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 SO) and Wilkelma Castillo (1 IP, 0 R, 1 SO) combined to record nine strikeouts over the final four innings.

Hitting Streak Ends

Luis Matos (0-for-5) saw his hitting streak end at 16 games. It was the longest hit streak by a San Jose Giant since Bryan Reynolds hit safely in 17 straight games during the 2017 season.

Giants Increase Division Lead

The Giants (32-14) increased their North Division lead over the Fresno Grizzlies (28-18) to a season-high four games. San Jose is 21-5 in their last 26 games.

On Deck

The Giants and Quakes play the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:00 PM. Carson Ragsdale is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.