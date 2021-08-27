Ports Fall to 66ers in Extras

August 27, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - The Inland Empire 66ers scored three runs on three straight two-out hits in the top of the 11th as the Ports fell in 11-9 in 11 innings in a back-and-forth contest on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

With the game tied at two, the Ports' (39-60) offense exploded in the bottom of the fourth inning for five runs. Junior Perez walked to start the frame and came around to score on back-to-back singles by Joshwan Wright and Zack Gelof to make it 3-2. After a strikeout and a walk loaded the bases, Brayan Buelvas then hit a grand slam off the very top of the wall in left field to give the Ports a 7-2 lead.

Thanks to a couple of miscues, the 66ers (50-49) came back to tie the game with a five run inning of their own in the seventh. Cade Cabbiness began the inning with solo home run into the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch in right field to make it 7-3. After a Bryce Teodosio double to left center, Alexander Ramirez reached on an error by Ports' shortstop Alexander Campos. After a strikeout and fielder's choice put runners on first and third with two outs, Inland Empire leadoff man Arol Vera hit a line drive toward the line in left that was dropped by Buelvas, allowing Teodosio to score from third and cut the Ports' lead to 7-4. D'Shawn Knowles then singled through the right side to drive in another run making it 7-5, and Gabe Matthews tripled off the wall in center field to the the game at seven.

After both teams failed to score in the eighth and ninth and traded runs in the tenth, the 66ers took the lead for good in the top of the 11th inning. With Cabiness at third base and two outs, Edgar Quero grounded a base hit to right field to give the 66ers a 9-8 lead and scored when Jose Guzman doubled to left center field. Arol Vera then singled to center field to score Guzman, giving the 66ers an 11-8 advantage.

The Ports got a run in the bottom of the 11th when Perez reached on an error. With the tying run on second base and two outs, Emilker Guzman struck out Gelof to end the game.

Aaron Cohn (0-1) took the loss in his Ports' debut, allowing three runs in the 11th inning on three hits. Ryan Costeiu (1-0) picked up his first win allowing just one unearned run in two innings andGuzman picked up his 11th save of the season.

The Ports and 66ers continue their six game series on the first night of Caballos Weekend at Banner Island Ballpark on Friday, with first pitch at 7:05 pm. The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Friday will receive a sugar skull bobblehead presented by Liuna Local 73.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.