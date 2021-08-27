Grizzlies Offense Put into Hibernation by Nuts Staff

August 27, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (64-35) were puzzled by the Modesto Nuts (55-44) 5-1 Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has lost two straight contests and now hold a one-game lead over the San Jose Giants for the best record in Low-A West.

Modesto seized a 2-0 advantage in the top of the first when Colin Davis ripped a double to left and Trent Tingelstad laced a single to right. The lead would grow to 4-0 in the fifth after an error and another Tingelstad RBI single. Fresno cut into the deficit in the bottom half of the frame when Robby Martin grounded out to short. This was Martin's Grizzlies debut. The Nuts plated one final run in the sixth on a Davis sacrifice fly to center. Both Davis and Tingelstad enjoyed two hits and a pair of RBI in the victory. Zac Veen boasted a double, extending his hit streak to nine games and Cristopher Navarro reached on an infield single for Fresno.

Righty Connor Phillips (7-3) was lights out for the Nuts. He went five innings, allowing one run on a hit and walk while fanning nine. William Fleming tossed three shutout frames and Luis Curvelo added a 1-2-3 ninth. Grizzlies starter Case Williams (1-1) chucked four strong innings in a losing effort. He allowed two earned runs on five hits. Anderson Pilar mustered three frames of relief, punching out one. Blake Goldsberry and Gavin Hollowell each hurled one inning of perfect ball. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Gavin Hollowell (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

- 3B Cristopher Navarro (1-2, BB, CS)

- RF Zac Veen (1-4, 2B)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- CF Colin Davis (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- RHP Connor Phillips (5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

- RF Trent Tingelstad (2-4, 2 RBI)

On Deck:

Friday, August 27 vs Modesto Nuts, Modesto RHP Kelvin Nunez (4-3, 5.69) vs. Fresno LHP Austin Kitchen (1-3, 5.26), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Fresno tied a season-low with two hits.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.