August 27, 2021 Game Postponed

August 27, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







Tonight's game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Oakland Athletics organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

All fans with tickets for tonight's game will receive vouchers on their account to redeem for any future 2021 Ports Home Game. Contact the Stockton Ports Box Office with any questions - 209-644-1900.

