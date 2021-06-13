Ports Fall Behind Early in Loss to Giants

STOCKTON, Ca. - The San Jose Giants hit five home runs and pounded out 16 hits as the Ports fell 12-2 to their Northern Division rivals on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Giants (22-12) jumped ahead in the first inning against Ports starter Grant Judkins. With two outs and nobody on, Armani Smith and Ricardo Genoves launched back-to-back home runs to give San Jose a 2-0 lead.

The Giants continued with their power display in the second inning, scoring three more times to increase their lead to five. After a leadoff single by Alex Canario, Casey Schmitt homered to left to make it 4-0. With two outs, Brett Auerbach tripled down the right field line and scored on Luis Toribio's single to make it 5-0 Giants.

The Ports (13-22) got back into the game with single runs in the second and fourth to cut the Giants' lead to three. Lawrence Butler tripled down the right field line in the bottom of the second and T.J. Schofield-Sam scored Butler with an RBI infield single in the fourth to make it 5-2.

But against the Stockton bullpen, San Jose added on and put the game out of reach with two runs in the sixth, single runs in the seventh and eighth, and three in the ninth to take a commanding 12-2 lead.

Judkins (0-2) took the loss for Stockton, giving up five runs on seven hits in five innings. Austin Reich (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief for San Jose, and Ivan Armstrong picked up his second save of the series with three scoreless innings to end the game.

Stockton will try to pick up a win in their final game of the series as they conclude their 12-game homestand with a 2:09 first pitch against the Giants on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark.

