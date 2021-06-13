Storm Rally to Split Series

Lake Elsinore, CA - For the second straight day in Lake Elsinore, the Quakes built a lead and watched it slip away, as the Lake Elsinore Storm tallied five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal an 8-5 win on Sunday evening.

The Quakes tied a franchise record by committing a total of six errors, helping Lake Elsinore salvage a split of the six-game series, sending Rancho to a second straight loss.

Brandon Lewis had a monster day for the Quakes, finishing 4-for-5 with a home run, but it wasn't nearly enough, as the Quakes now find their lead down to 2 Â½ games in the South Division Standings.

Storm outfielder Joshua Mears slugged a pair of home runs, including the game-winning two-run shot against Michael Martinez (0-1), as part of the five-run seventh.

Martinez would surrender another homer to Zack Mathis, a two-run shot to put Lake Elsinore up by a score of 8-5.

Rancho only had one base-runner thereafter, as Storm reliever Ramon Perez fired two scoreless frames to earn his first save.

Storm reliever Duilio Ochoa (2-0) got the win by allowing a run in the seventh.

The Quakes (19-16) will take a day off on Monday before hosting Visalia on Tuesday, as the two clubs open a six-game set at LoanMart Field. Gavin Stone (0-0) will take on Rawhide right-hander Austin Pope (0-4) on Tuesday night at 6:35pm.

Tuesday is another Temblores Tuesday, as the Quakes will become Los Temblores de Rancho Cucamonga, donning Temblores jerseys and caps as we celebrate Copa de la Diversion. Tickets are available for all Quakes home games at rcquakes.com.

