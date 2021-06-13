Storm Secure Series Split against Quakes

The Lake Elsinore Storm are now 3-0 on Sundays at the Diamond after their win today against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Their win after Joshua Mears collected his 3rd and 4th home runs of the series as the 13th prospect in the Padres organization begins to heat up. He is now 7-20 in his last 24 plate appearances. This stretch of play includes a stolen base, 8 RBIs, and 6 runs.

Mears was not the only Storm to go yard tonight, Zack Mathis snagged 2 RBIs on his first home run of the season. These home runs gave the Storm a 5 run inning in the bottom of the 7th inning, giving them a lead their relief pitching would hold onto.

Storm relief pitching again proved dominant in this series as Jose Garcia, Duilio Ochoa, and Roman Perez would combine for 5 innings pitched, 8 strikeouts while only allowing 2 runs. Yordy Barley also had a night to remember as he walked 3 times and stole an incredible 5 bases, getting him just 2 stolen bases away from the Low-A West league lead in total stolen bases.

This win puts the Storm just 2.5 games back from the Southern Division lead and within 2 games of .500.

The Storm get a day off tomorrow and look to make it three straight wins on Tuesday against the Inland Empire 66ers.

