Ports Downed by Power-Hitting Storm 7-4

Stockton, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm hit three home runs and the Ports left ten runners on base as Stockton dropped the series opener 7-4 at Banner Island Ballpark on Tuesday night. The Ports have now lost 10 of their last 11 games.

The Ports fell into an early hole in the top of the first inning as the first three Storm (44-44) hitters came around to score against Stockton starter Micah Dallas. The frame began when Tyler Robertson was hit by a pitch and Nick Vogt followed with a two-run home run to right field to give Lake Elsinore a 2-0 lead out of the gate. Samuel Zavala then drew a walk and after stealing second base, scored on a single to left center by Ethan Salas to make it 3-0.

The Ports (33-58) battled back over the next two innings. Dereck Salom walked with one out in the second and advanced to second on a balk by Storm starter Fernando Sanchez. Cooper Uhl then got the Ports on the board with a double to left center to cut the Lake Elsinore lead to 3-1.

Pedro Pineda led off the bottom of the third with a walk, and after stealing second base advanced to third on a throwing error by Salas. Brayan Buelvas followed with a ground ball through the hole on the right side to drive in Pineda making it 3-2.

In the fourth, though, Lake Elsinore stormed back to add on to its lead. Ports' reliever Wander Guante began the inning with a walk, and after a Roman Verdugo single Oswaldo Linares hit a three-run homer to left field to give the Storm a 6-2 lead.

Salas led off the next inning with an opposite-field home run to left center to make it 7-2.

The Ports again rallied in the bottom of the fifth inning against Storm reliever Dwayne Matos. Henry Bolte and Yeniel Laboy hit back-to-back singles to start the inning putting runners on first and second for Dereck Salom who doubled to left center to score Bolte from second base cutting the Lake Elsinore lead to 7-3. A sacrifice fly from Uhl then scored Laboy from third base to make it 7-4.

Against the Storm bullpen, though, the Ports were unable to muster any more offense. Laboy and Salom hit back-to-back singles in the bottom of the seventh to bring the tying run to the plate, but Thomas Balboni struck out Uhl and Cooke to end the threat and preserve the Storm's three-run lead.

Bolte reached on a one-out single in the ninth, but Ruben Galindo struck out Laboy and got Salom to bounce out to second base to end the ballgame.

Matos (2-3) got the win for Lake Elsinore allowing two runs on three hits in 2.2 innings of relief. Dallas (0-3) took the loss for the Ports surrendering three runs on two hits over 1.2 innings. Galindo picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Ports will look to even the series at one game apiece in game two against the Storm this week at Banner Island Ballpark on Wednesday night with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

