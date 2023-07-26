Quakes Return to Win-Column with Big Third Inning

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - An eight-run fourth inning helped Rancho Cucamonga overcome an early deficit, as they rallied to defeat the San Jose Giants on Tuesday night, 10-7 at LoanMart Field.

Trailing 5-2 in the third, Rancho capitalized on three consecutive errors to open the inning, eventually plating eight runs to take the lead for good over San Jose starter Manuel Mercedes.

Thayron Liranzo had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run single to cap the eight-run outburst.

Rancho starter Jared Karros got into some early trouble, allowing five runs over just 1.2 innings, but Jon Edwards (2-2) came on and pitched well in relief, eventually getting credit for the win.

The Rancho bullpen bent, but didn't break, as they allowed one in the fourth and another in the ninth, with Kelvin Ramirez eventually stranding the tying run at the plate in a non-save situation.

The Quakes (12-13, 51-40) will send Chris Campos (5-4) to the mound on Wednesday against San Jose right-hander Dylan Cumming (4-1) at 6:30pm.

Wednesday is Bark at the Ballpark night, thanks to Raising Cane's, as four-legged friends are welcome with the purchase of a Pet Pass. Tickets are currently available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

