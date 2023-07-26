Complete Performance Claws Grizzlies Past 66ers 3-1 Tuesday

San Bernardino, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (55-36, 19-6) nipped the Inland Empire 66ers (49-39, 16-9) 3-1 Tuesday evening from San Manuel Stadium. Fresno improved to a Minor League-best 19-6 in the second half, 22-7 in their last 29 games and 32-10 in their last 42 contests. The Grizzlies moved to 14-5 in July, 35-6 when scoring first and 8-5 in two-run affairs. Fresno has won the opening game of the series at San Manuel Stadium over the past three seasons and progressed to 5-2 against Inland Empire in 2023.

The Grizzlies offense tallied 11 hits and two hit-by-pitches with eight of their nine batters reaching base successfully. Four starters notched multi-hit games with the top three of the lineup providing big nights. Leadoff hitter Dyan Jorge spanked two singles, stole a base and waltzed home once. Two-hole Jake Snider roped a triple and double, racing home both times. Three-hole Bryant Betancourt recorded all three RBI on a pair of singles. Two of Betancourt's RBI came in the third while his last knock occurred in the seventh. Jesus Bugarin yielded two hits and EJ Andrews Jr. mustered a double to left.

Fresno's pitching staff matched the offensive performance with a sensational contest. Southpaw Michael Prosecky (8-5) earned the win after five innings of one-run ball. Prosecky allowed four hits and a pair of walks while fanning a quartet of batters. Over three July starts, Prosecky is 3-0 with a 0.57 ERA. He has permitted one earned run over 15 and two-thirds frames during the month. Robinson Hernandez (hold, 1) tossed two scoreless innings in his 2023 Grizzlies debut. Hernandez returns to the team after an outstanding 2021 season. Carlos Torres (hold, 9) added a clean eighth and Zach Agnos chucked a shutout ninth. Agnos secured his Minor League-best 17th save of the year, putting him in a tie for ninth all-time in Grizzlies single-season saves (Manny Aybar, 2003).

The 66ers offense scattered seven hits and two walks, plating their lone run in the fifth. Nelson Rada whacked a double and sauntered home on a Johan Macias RBI single. Macias reached base three times thanks to a pair of singles and one walk. Mike Peabody hammered two singles in the setback. Reigning California League Pitcher of the Week Joel Hurtado (4-3) suffered the loss despite a great outing. Hurtado dazzled for a career-high six and one-third innings, striking out a professional-best 10. He allowed three runs on 10 hits and no walks. Jenrry Gonzalez threw two and one-third frames of scoreless work. Gonzalez permitted one hit and punched out four. The clubs continue their series tomorrow night from San Manuel Stadium.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Bryant Betancourt (2-5, 3 RBI)

- LF Jake Snider (2-5, 3B, 2B, 2 R)

- LHP Michael Prosecky (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- CF Nelson Rada (1-4, 2B, R, CS)

- 2B Johan Macias (2-3, RBI, BB)

- RHP Joel Hurtado (6.2 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 10 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Wednesday July 26 Inland Empire 66ers

(Road) Fresno RHP Anderson Pilar (1-1, 2.70) vs. Inland Empire LHP Mason Albright (8-4, 3.67) 6:35 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Prior to teaming up with the Angels, the 66ers had ties to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners organizations. They were also the former Fresno Giants/Fresno Cardinals franchise.

