Ports Cruise to 9-4 Win, Snap Skid at Four

August 19, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - The Ports exploded for five runs in the fifth to follow a three-run second inning and scored all nine of their runs with two outs in a 9-4 victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The win for the Ports snaps a four-game losing streak.

Trailing 1-0 after the Storm (65-46) tallied a single run in the top of the first inning, the Ports came back to take the lead with a three-run second. With runners on the corners and two outs, Caeden Trenkle tripled over the head of Lake Elsinore center fielder Samuel Zavala to score Junior Perez from third and Dereck Salom from first giving the Ports a 2-1 lead. On the very next pitch, Danny Bautista lined a single to left field to drive Trenkle home and extend the Stockton lead to 3-1.

Perez launced a solo home run down the left field line in the third to make it 4-1, and the Storm got the run back on an RBI groundout by Jackson Merrill in the top of the fifth to cut the Stockton lead to 4-2.

The Ports (39-72) rallied again scoring five runs with two outs to give themselves a seven-run cushion. With the bases loaded and two outs, Storm reliever Danny Denz made an errant pick-off throw to second base allowing Bautista, who doubled to start the inning, to score from third base making it 5-2. After Brennan Milone worked a walk to load the bases again, Jhoan Paulino drove in two with a double into the left field corner to extend the Stockton advantage to 7-2. The next hitter Salom then doubled to right center drive in two more runs to finish off the scoring in the frame, giving the Ports a 9-2 lead.

The Stockton bullpen limited to the Storm to just two runs the rest of the way to finish the ballgame and bring an end to the four-game skid.

Ports' starter Yehizon Sanchez (2-5) picked up his first win since April 14 allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Lake Elsinore starter Jairo Iriarte (3-7) took the loss surrendering six runs on six hits over four innings.

The Ports will look to even the series on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.