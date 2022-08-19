17-Hit Outburst Propels Giants To 11-9 Victory

The San Jose Giants knocked out 17 hits, including key home runs from Yorlis Rodriguez and Anyesber Sivira, on their way to an 11-9 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Thursday night at Excite Ballpark. A back-and-forth affair early, the Giants went ahead for good on Rodriguez's two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth with Sivira's two-run homer in the seventh providing a late lift en route to the victory. The triumph was San Jose's (62-49, 22-23 second half) first in three games during the series this week against the South Division-leading Sixers.

Sivira (3-for-3, 3B, HR, 4 RBI) finished a double shy of the cycle as part of a perfect night at the plate to lead the offensive attack. Rodriguez (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) produced his second three-hit game in a row and homered for the fourth time in the last six games. Seven different Giants players had multi-hit hit games, including shortstop Damon Dues (2-for-3, 2B, RBI, SB) in his California League debut.

The seesaw battle began with Inland Empire scoring once in the top of the second on a Tucker Flint one-out RBI double to take a 1-0 lead. San Jose though answered with a three-run bottom of the second. Consecutive singles from Rodriguez and Adrian Sugastey opened the inning before Dues walked to load the bases with none out. Alexander Suarez's sacrifice fly then tied the game before back-to-back RBI singles from Garrett Frechette and Sivira gave the Giants a 3-1 lead.

The 66ers immediately got one run back in the top of the third against San Jose starter Nick Sinacola as BJ Boyd delivered an RBI double. The Giants, however, kept the pressure on with two more runs in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Jared Dupere singled, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Rodriguez's single to push the lead to 4-2. Then after Sugastey singled, Dues ripped an RBI double down the right field line for his first hit with San Jose to make it 5-2.

Inland Empire would respond with a five-run top of the fourth though to knock Sinacola out of the game and take back the lead. A double and a walk started the inning before back-to-back one-out RBI singles from Kevin Watson Jr. and Jeremy Arocho brought the Sixers within 5-4. Boyd was up next and he crushed a three-run home run to right to give Inland Empire a 7-5 advantage and chase Sinacola.

The Giants wasted no time responding though plating three runs in the bottom of the fourth to immediately go back in front. Sivira led off with a towering fly ball off the fence in deep left center that went for a triple. A balk called on 66ers starting pitcher Julio Goff then allowed Sivira to score cutting the deficit to 7-6. Grant McCray would restart the rally by drawing a walk before Victor Bericoto singled. Dupere followed with a fly out to center as McCray advanced to third, however Bericoto was thrown out at second, as he also attempted to tag-up, for the double play. Rodriguez then came up and launched a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left center for a go-ahead two-run home run. The round-tripper was Rodriguez's 14th of the season and it gave San Jose the lead at 8-7.

After reliever Yoniel Ramirez pitched a scoreless top off the fifth working around a pair of hit batters, the Giants scored in their fourth straight inning when they pushed across one run in the bottom of the frame. Dues led off with a single before Suarez walked. After a successful double steal, Sivira hit a sacrifice fly to left extending the lead to 9-7.

Hunter Dula entered from the bullpen to begin the top of the sixth and kept Inland Empire off the board before a Sixers run in the seventh on a Boyd two-out RBI single trimmed the San Jose advantage to 9-8. Sivira's blast in the bottom of the seventh inning though would give the home team back the momentum. After Frechette singled to start the rally, Sivira stepped to the plate and connected for a two-run home run to left center. It was his fourth round-tripper of the year - all on the current homestand - and it made it an 11-8 game.

Willian Suarez pitched the top of the eighth for the Giants and struggled with his control as a one-out walk and three straight two-out walks forced home a run to pull Inland Empire within 11-9. Suarez though recovered with a key strikeout of Arocho to end the inning and maintain the two-run lead.

Ben Madison then breezed through a 1-2-3 top of the ninth on a groundout and a pair of strikeouts to seal the victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Sivira Surging: Over his last five games, Anyesber Sivira is 10-for-20 (.500 AVG) with one double, one triple, four home runs and 10 RBI's. Sivira hadn't homered in his first 24 games with San Jose this season prior to the current surge.

Rodriguez Too: Yorlis Rodriguez has homered in back-to-back games after his go-ahead blast on Thursday. Over his last six games, Rodriguez is 10-for-23 (.435 AVG) with four home runs and seven RBI's. His 14 homers overall are tied with Vaun Brown for second on the team (Grant McCray leads with 19 HR).

Other Hitting Standouts: Adrian Sugastey (3-for-4), Victor Bericoto (2-for-5), Jared Dupere (2-for-5) and Garrett Frechette (2-for-5, RBI) also had multi-hit games for the Giants.

Inside The Box Score: The Giants out-hit the Sixers 17-10. San Jose was 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The Giants scored in five of their eight innings. Nick Sinacola was charged with a season-high seven runs (all earned) on seven hits over 3 1/3 innings in his start. Yoniel Ramirez pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings out of the bullpen to earn the win. Ben Madison was credited with his first save of the year. San Jose won despite issuing nine walks.

Roster Moves: Damon Dues was added to the Giants roster from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie) before the game on Thursday. Dues reached base in four of five plate appearances (single, double & two walks) in his San Jose debut. Pitcher Tyler Myrick was also promoted to High-A Eugene on Thursday. Myrick posted a 3.38 ERA with five saves over 30 relief appearances in San Jose this season.

On Deck: The Giants and 66ers play the fourth game of their series on Friday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Matt Mikulski is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

