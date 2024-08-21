Ports Come Out Swinging in Fresno for 8-3 Win

FRESNO, Calif. - A five-run third inning for the Ports proved to be the difference on Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park, as Stockton defeated the Grizzlies 8-3 in game one of a six-game series.

Stockton struck first when Darlyn Montero laced a double the other way into the left-field corner to score the newest member of the Ports, Davis Diaz, for a 1-0 lead. They would send ten batters to the plate in the third inning, with the frame starting on an error at third that allowed Dereck Salom to reach.

The Ports then started up a two-out rally when Cameron Leary walked, and Diaz ripped a line drive off the glove of the leaping shortstop for his first professional hit and RBI for a 2-0 Stockton lead. Salom scored on a passed ball, Joseph Rodriguez doubled the other way into right after the right fielder dove and couldn't come up with the dying line drive, and Myles Naylor singled down the line into left on a 103 MPH line drive that plated Diaz and Rodriguez for a 5-0 Ports advantage. The inning was capped off by Joshua Kuroda-Grauer singling into right for a 6-0 Stockton lead.

Starter Norge Vera had to leave with one out in the bottom of the third after dealing with an injury near the back of his right knee, but Mark Adamiak came in and delivered 2.2 shutout innings to eventually collect the win. Tom Reisinger would collect a four-inning save and pitched a perfect eighth and ninth inning, but did have a bumpy sixth inning that led to Fresno making it closer at 6-3.

The Ports would extend their lead right back out though with a run in the seventh on an RBI hit from Montero into right, and an RBI single from Rodney Green Jr. at 102 MPH off the bat for an 8-3 lead.

Fresno will start LHP Stu Flesland III vs. RHP Jackson Finley in game two, which is also set for a 6:50 PM first pitch.

