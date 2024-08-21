Quakes Fall in 11 to Storm

August 21, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Despite battling back from a five-run deficit, the Quakes dropped a 7-6 decision to the Lake Elsinore Storm in 11 innings on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

Rancho's fourth straight loss overall forces a three-way tie at the top of the South Division standings between the Quakes, the Visalia Rawhide and the Storm, who've already clinched a playoff spot.

Tied at 5-5 in the tenth, both teams had chances, but came away empty. In the 11th, the Storm got a two-run triple from Kai Roberts to take the lead for good against Seamus Barrett (0-1).

In the last of the 11th, a Zyhir Hope RBI groundout got Rancho to within a run, but Lake Elsinore reliever Xavier Ruiz (3-2) retired all three batters he faced to earn the win.

The Quakes got a lift from Dodgers' rehabbing infielder Chris Taylor, who drove in a pair of runs on Tuesday, finishing 1-for-4, while playing seven innings at second base.

Rancho (28-21, 58-55) will send Luke Fox (0-0) to the mound on Wednesday, as he'll take on Javier Chacon (4-2) of the Storm in game two of the series.

Wednesday will be Raising Cane's Bark in the Ballpark, as four-legged friends are welcome with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

