Storm Score Nine Runs in One Inning, Tie Series

August 21, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







On a hot day in Lake Elsinore, the Storm gave up multiple early runs to fall behind early. It would take a massive sixth inning to win the game over the Inland Empire 66ers.

The away team tallied four runs and hits through the game's first two innings. Meanwhile, the Storm bats were held to just two total hits (two doubles from Braedon Karpathios) through the first four frames and just one run.

Sundays are typically faster-paced ballgames as they start at 1:15 PM and under direct Lake Elsinore sunlight. These scorching hot afternoons inherently recommend quick baseball games. This game was tracking to be no different. The 66ers were carrying a 4-1 lead over the home team until the bottom of the sixth inning and that's exactly when the game began to slow down to the exact pace. A pace that matched that of the Storm's exact win conditions.

In the sixth inning, the Storm walked an astonishing six times while hitting two singles, two doubles, & one home run. They scored nine runs in this stunning frame and turned their three-run deficit into a six-run lead.

The game resumed its quick pace right after this inning mercilously ended for Inland Empire. There were just 18 at bats of the 15 that are guaranteed in the final two and a half innings.

The game concluded after Alejandro Lugo got through the ninth inning in 19 pitches, allowing one walk and striking out one.

The Storm tied the series with this win and maintained their league-lead in home wins.

The post-game recaps are Presented by The Valley News which is made up of local residents dedicated to keeping our local communities up-to-date on important issues since 2001.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.