Ports Can't Chase Down Storm in 9-7 Defeat

August 8, 2024 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - A game tied at 4-4 flipped in the fourth to Lake Elsinore, as they took the second match up of the series 9-7 on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Padres No. 2 prospect Leodalis De Vries blasted a 431-foot home run to start the game off Ports starter Tzu-Chen Sha that bounced off the concrete walkway around the park and out of the stadium, quite possibly rolling into the San Joaquin River.

The Storm would add two more on an RBI double and a single to finish the first up 3-0. They'd add another run in the second after an error at third to go up 4-0, but the Ports would make it a game again over the next two innings.

Nick Schwartz led off the second with a walk and Dereck Salom drove him in with a double off the wall in center to score Schwartz and get Stockton on the board. Bjay Cooke would get a base hit to drop into right center to score Salom and the Ports had cut it to 4-2.

In the third, a lead-off single into right for Joseph Rodriguez was followed by Clark Elliott banging a double off the batter's eye to score Rodriguez for a one-run game. Schwartz narrowly missed doing the same, as Kai Roberts made a diving grab on the track in right center to take a double away, but it was deep enough to score Elliott and tie the game at 4-4.

But another error at third by Salom with two outs and a runner on in the fourth was followed by a home run to deep left for Jack Castello, and the Storm were back out in front 7-4. The Ports got one back in the bottom of the inning when Salom walked and eventually scored a wild pitch to make it 7-5. However, Lake Elsinore scored two more times in the seventh for a 9-5 advantage, but the Ports did make it interesting when Elliott tripled to right center and Myles Naylor launched his team-leading 10th home run of the year to cut to 9-7.

The Ports committed four errors on the night to two by the Storm. Darlyn Montero's on-base streak is now up to 23 games, while Salom's and Schwartz' are up to 19 and 15 games respectively.

UP NEXT

Game three's starting match up is Lake Elsinore's RHP Maikel Miralles (1-1, 5.40) vs. Stockton's RHP Ryan Brown (2-3.4.80). The Ports will host a Thirsty Thursday with $1 cans of Busch Light, $2 popcorn, $3 hot dogs, and $8 field box tickets!

