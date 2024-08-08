Thomas Thumps First Professional Tater As Grizzlies Frustrated By Gutierrez, Quakes 4-2

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (16-22, 54-49) were stifled by the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (24-14, 54-48) 4-2 Wednesday night from LoanMart Field. The Grizzlies fell to 3-11 all-time at LoanMart Field, dating back to 2022. Fresno also dropped to 6-17 on the road in the second half with a 10-21 record over the past three months away from home. The Grizzlies hold a 5-10 away mark against the California League South Division and stumbled to 2-9 on road Wednesdays. The Quakes have won five consecutive contests, which includes the first two games against the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Rockies' 2024 2nd-round draft pick Jared Thomas lined a single to center that skipped past Kendall George, allowing him to scamper to third. Thomas skedaddled home on an Andy Perez RBI single to right. The Quakes plated all four of their runs in the bottom of the first, relishing a three-run advantage. A leadoff walk and throwing error on a pickoff pushed George to third to start the frame. George waltzed in on a Wilman Diaz RBI single. After Rancho Cucamonga loaded the bases, Jose Meza yielded Diaz with a groundout to third. Finally, Samuel Munoz smoked a single to center, tallying two runs.

The teams traded zeroes until the top of the ninth, when the Grizzlies clawed across one final run. Thomas scolded a solo shot to right-center field, his first professional homer. The Texas product recorded not only his first tater, but also snatched up a multi-hit night and scored both of Fresno's runs. The Grizzlies received a two-hit evening from Felix Tena, which included a leadoff triple. Caleb Hobson swiped his 32nd bag of the season, three shy of joining the Grizzlies Top 10 in Single-Season Stolen Bases.

Quakes' lefty Luke Fox tossed two innings, permitting one run (unearned), on two hits and two walks while fanning a pair. Fox gave way to Roque Gutierrez (4-2, win), who had a career-game. The righty dazzled for seven finishing frames of one-run ball (wallop), scattering three hits and no walks while punching out a professional-best 13. Gutierrez had three innings where he struck out the side. Grizzlies' starter Bryan Perez (4-6) agonized the loss after a rough first frame. Perez settled down, concluding his line with six innings of work. He did not endure any damage for his final five frames Brady Hill and Rockies' 2024 13th-round draft pick Justin Loer each chucked a clean appearance. Loer walked a pair of batters before completing his first two professional strikeouts.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Jared Thomas (2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R)

- LF Felix Tena (2-3, 3B)

- SS Andy Perez (1-1, RBI, CS)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- RHP Roque Gutierrez (7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 13 K)

- LF Samuel Munoz (1-3, 2 RBI, BB)

- CF Kendall George (1-3, R, BB, SB)

On Deck:

Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 6:30 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Fresno RHP Ismael Luciano (1-0, 9.82) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Hyun-Seok Jang (0-0, 0.00)

On That Fres-Note:

The Quakes supplied just eight singles in the win.

