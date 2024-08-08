Grizzlies Take Down Quakes, End Streak

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies brought an end to Rancho Cucamonga's five-game winning streak on Thursday night, taking a 9-3 win over the Quakes at LoanMart Field.

Rancho starter Hyun-Seok Jang's Cal League debut had its moments, but ultimately, he gave up three runs in the second and couldn't finish the frame as the Grizzlies jumped to an early lead and never looked back.

Jang (0-1) retired the first four hitters, including three by strikeout. The next four hitters all reached safely though, as Darius Perry's three-run double made it 3-0 and chased the right-hander after just four outs.

The Grizzlies poured it on, scoring two in the third and another in the fourth to take a 6-0 lead.

The Quakes slugged a pair of solo homers on Thursday as they attempted to get back in it. Zyhir Hope's fifth of the year made it 6-1 in the fourth, while Wilman Diaz's fourth of the season made it 7-2 in the sixth.

Fresno put it away in the eighth, as Braylen Wimmer slugged a two-run homer to round out the scoring at 9-3.

Fresno reliever Hunter Mann (1-0) was credited with the win, thanks to two perfect innings of relief.

Rancho (24-15, 54-49) will send Sean Paul Linan (5-2) to the hill on Friday night, as Fresno has yet to name a starter.

On Friday night, 1,500 Chris Taylor Bobbleheads will be given away to fans in attendance, thanks to Allstar Kia. Gates open at 5:30pm and game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

