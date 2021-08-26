Ports' Bats Stifled in 3-1 Loss to 66ers

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Inland Empire 66ers clubbed three solo home runs and held the Ports to just one hit as Stockton fell 3-1 in the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The 66ers (49-49) got on the board in the top of the second inning against Ports' left-hander Colton Johnson, who was making his professional debut. Bryce Teodosio greeted the southpaw with a solo home run on an 0-1 pitch to the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch to lead off the frame, giving Inland Empire a 1-0 lead. After a strikeout, Myles Emmerson drove a 2-1 pitch over the 66ers' bullpen in left-center field to make it 2-0.

The Ports (39-59) got a run back in the top of the fourth without the benefit of a hit against Inland Empire reliever John Swanda. Zack Gelof walked to lead off the inning and stole second base with nobody out. T.J. Schofield-Sam then reached on an error by shortstop Jose Guzman that allowed Gelof to score, cutting the Inland Empire lead to 2-1.

Another solo shot for the 66ers doubled their lead in the top of the sixth when Paxton Wallace went deep for the second straight day, this time to left center off of Stockton reliever Wander Guante, to give Inland Empire a 3-1 advantage.

Meanwhile Swanda (6-5) put things into cruise control on the mound for the 66ers, picking up the win while retiring the final 18 Ports' hitters to end the ballgame. Johnson (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two in his only inning.

The Ports and 66ers continue their six game series on Thursday at 7:05 pm at Banner Island Ballpark where the first 750 fans through the gates will receive a Ports Yacht Cap courtesy of the Port of Stockton. Tickets are still available at stocktonports.com.

