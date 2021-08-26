Big Third Propels Nuts to 6-3 Win

Fresno, CA - A pair of Rodriguezs drove in four runs in the third inning to help the Modesto Nuts to a 6-3 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

The win is the Nuts' (54-44) eleventh in their last twelve games.

Brett Rodriguez untied the game in the third inning with a two-run blast. He finished with two hits and two walks in the win. Alberto Rodriguez followed that up two a two-run double to knock Grizzlies (64-34) starter Anderson Amarista (L, 5-4) out of the game after 2.2 innings in which he allowed six runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Corey Rosier had put the Nuts on the board first with a two-run single in the first inning. Rosier had two hits and extended his hitting streak to ten games.

Bryce Miller allowed two runs in the first inning while he worked two innings overall. Leon Hunter Jr, (W, 4-0) followed out of the bullpen and chucked three shutout frames while striking out five of the first six batters he faced.

Matthew Willrodt (S, 4/5) closed the game out with two scoreless frames. He worked around a lead off single in the eighth and a one-out walk in the ninth while striking out four batters in the win.

The Nuts will try to take the advantage in the series in game three of the six-game set with the Grizzlies on Thursday night.

