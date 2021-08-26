Fresno Falters 6-3 to Modesto on Wednesday

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (64-34) stumbled to the Modesto Nuts (54-44) 6-3 Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno fell to 10-2 in three-run contests, 12-5 in the second game of a series and 34-22 against the Low-A West North Division.

The Grizzlies offense notched eight hits, three walks and five stolen bases. Drew Romo led the charge with a 3-for-4 night, ripping a double, scoring two times and swiping a pair of bases. Eddy Diaz smacked a single and stole his 42nd bag with Fresno. Diaz is now tied for second all-time with Calvin Murray on the Grizzlies single-season steals list. Up next for Diaz is Tyler Graham, who stole 60 bases in 2011. Zac Veen reached base twice and extended his hit streak to eight games. Julio Carreras (double) and Colin Simpson (single) each recorded one RBI in the setback.

Modesto's lineup tallied 11 hits with every starter reaching base in some way. Alberto Rodriguez clobbered two hits, one for a double and drove in a pair of runs. Corey Rosier settled for a two-hit and RBI performance, lengthening his hit streak to 10 affairs. Colin Davis crushed two doubles in his three hits and raced home once. Brett Rodriguez powered a two-run missile in a four-run third to lead the Nuts to victory.

Fresno starter Anderson Amarista (5-4) took the defeat after two and two-thirds innings. Anderson Bido, Juan Mejia and Will Tribucher followed Amarista with six and one-third frames of scoreless ball. The trio allowed four hits and walks while fanning seven batters. Nuts righty Bryce Miller lasted two innings, facing nine hitters. Leon Hunter Jr. (4-0) was awarded the decision after three shutout frames. He struck out five and gave up two hits. Andrew Moore punched out a trio of Grizzlies over two innings and Matthew Willrodt fanned four batters in a pair of frames to earn his fourth save. The squads are back to battle tomorrow night from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Drew Romo (3-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 SB)

- SS Julio Carreras (1-4, 2B, RBI)

- RF Zac Veen (1-3, R, BB, SB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- LF Brett Rodriguez (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB)

- CF Colin Davis (3-5, 2 2B, R, SB)

- RHP Leon Hunter Jr. (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

On Deck:

Thursday, August 26 vs Modesto Nuts, Modesto RHP Connor Phillips (6-3, 5.61) vs. Fresno RHP Case Williams (1-0, 3.86), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Zac Veen stole his 31st base of the season, putting him four away for the Top 10 of the single-season stolen bases list. He would join teammate Eddy Diaz. This year, the Grizzlies have swiped 186 bags as a club, 23 shy of the all-time team record (209, 2011).

