Ports' Bats Quiet in No-Hit Loss to Nuts

STOCKTON, Ca.- The Modesto Nuts' duo of Jimmy Kingsbury and Kelvin Nuñez stole the show on Friday night, no-hitting the Ports as Stockton fell 7-0 in game four of a six game series at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Nuts' no-hitter was the first in Low-A West since June 22, 2019 when the Ports' trio of Bryce Conley, Eric Mariñez and Jake Bray no-hit the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes also at Banner Island Ballpark. It was the first no-hitter for Modesto since June 24, 2013 when the Nuts accomplished the feat against the San Jose Giants in a 2-0 win.

Modesto (62-51) jumped ahead with three runs against Ports' starter Angello Infante in the top of the second. With Trent Tinglestad on second after a leadoff double, Spencer Packard lined a single to center to make it 1-0. After Randy Bednar lined out, Cesar Izturis, Jr. (single) and Brett Rodriguez (double) followed with back-to-back two-out hits to score two runs extending the Nuts' lead to 3-0.

The Nuts added on with single runs in the third and fourth innings against Infante. James Parker scored from third base with one out in the third on an RBI fielders' choice by Tinglestad and Corey Rosier hit a solo home run with two outs in the fourth to give the Nuts a 5-0 lead.

Facing Ports' reliever Hunter Breault in the ninth, Modesto added two more when Tinglestad singled up the middle with the bases loaded to make it 7-0. Robert Puason made a sliding stop to turn an inning-ending double play with runners on first and second to escape further damage.

Right-hander Jimmy Kingsbury got the start for Modesto and had the best outing of his professional career. Kingsbury cruised through seven no-hit innings with a career high ten strikeouts with just one walk. Kelvin Nuñez retired the final six hitters with three strikeouts in the eighth and ninth to finish the ballgame.

The Ports (42-73) had chances to score in the third and fifth innings. Stockton put runners on the corners with two outs in the third, but Kingsbury got Zack Gelof to ground out to shortstop to end the inning. Junior Perez made it to third base with two outs in the fifth, but Puason grounded out to second base to end the threat.

Kingsbury (2-1) got the win, while Infante (3-3) took the loss for Stockton allowing five runs on nine hits over five innings.

