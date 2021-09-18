Nuts No-Hit Ports, Win 7-0

Stockton, CA - Jimmy Kingsbury and Kelvin Nunez combined to no-hit the Stockton Ports in the Modesto Nuts' 7-0 win on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

It's the third nine-inning no hitter recorded in Modesto franchise history. It was their first since 2013. And it was the first no hitter in the league since 2019.

Jimmy Kingsbury (W, 2-1) started the game for the Nuts (62-51) and retired the first seven he faced. The first baserunner reached on a wild pitch after a strikeout with one out in the third inning. Later in the frame, an error at third base allowed a second runner to reach. Kingsbury stranded both baserunners in the third while retiring the next five consecutive Ports (42-73) hitters.

After a one-out walk, Kingsbury cruised by sending away the final eight he faced. He struck out four of the last five batters he saw. The 2021 draft pick out of Villanova put up a career-high seven innings with a career-best ten strikeouts.

Kelvin Nunez entered the game in the eighth inning and struck out the side in order in dominant fashion. He then entered the ninth and breezed through a perfect inning. Nunez worked two perfect innings and needed just 18 pitches while throwing 15 strikes.

On the offensive end, Spencer Packard drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the second inning. Cesar Izturis Jr. started his two-hit night with a two-out RBI single in the inning before Brett Rodriguez doubled home the third run of the inning against Angello Infante (L, 3-3). Corey Rosier got a hold of a solo home run in the fourth inning as part of his two-hit night.

Trent Tingelstad collected four hits in the game with three singles, a double, and three RBI.

Angello Infante worked five innings allowing five runs on nine hits with five innings of work.

The penultimate game of the season is on Saturday night at 7:05 pm between the Modesto Nuts and the Stockton Ports.

