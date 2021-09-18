San Jose Sneaks by Fresno 6-5 After an 18-Strikeout Performance

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (73-40) fell to the San Jose Giants (75-43) 6-5 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno now holds a half game lead over San Jose for the best record in Low-A West and can only manage a series split. The Grizzlies and Giants have met 28 times this season with 20 of those contests being decided by one or two runs.

San Jose's pitching staff struck out 18 Fresno batters en route to the victory. Starter Nick Swiney fanned nine hitters over four innings of work. Swiney allowed his first earned run in the third after 22 scoreless innings with the Giants. Juan Sanchez followed his fellow southpaw, chucking two-thirds of a frame. He gave way to Randy Rodriguez (6-3, win), who dominated for three and one-third innings. Rodriguez gave up one hit while punching out six. He has not permitted a run over his last 28 and one-third frames. Cole Waites earned his second save of the year after a 1-2-3 ninth.

Fresno righty Case Williams (1-3) suffered the setback after four strong innings. Williams allowed three runs on a trio of hits and two walks. Noah Gotsis, Anderson Bido and Gavin Hollowell wrapped up the final five frames, striking out four. The three relievers gave up a trio of runs (all unearned) on four hits and three walks while punching out four.

The Giants lineup settled for seven hits with Luis Matos commanding the charge. Matos roped two doubles, picking up a pair of RBI and scoring twice. Harrison Freed reached base four times, mustering a single, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Grant McCray added a triple and Jimmy Glowenke supplied two hits.

The Grizzlies offense notched eight hits with seven of them going for singles. Robby Martin provided the only extra-base hit, a double to left. He and Bladimir Restituyo both recorded multi-hit evenings. Restituyo, Drew Romo, Mateo Gil and Cristopher Navarro each drove in one run. Eddy Diaz stole his 47th base after a 1-for-3 affair. The squads are back to battle tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Bladimir Restituyo (2-4, RBI)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (1-3, R, BB, HBP, SB)

- RF Robby Martin (2-5, 2B, R)

- SS Cristopher Navarro (1-3, RBI, R, BB)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RHP Randy Rodriguez (3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

- RF Luis Matos (2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- LF Harrison Freed (1-1, 2 BB, HBP)

- LHP Nick Swiney (4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K)

On Deck:

Saturday, September 18 vs San Jose Giants, San Jose RHP Will Bednar (0-0, 0.00) vs. Fresno RHP Juan Mejia (3-5, 5.04), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies struck out 18 times, a season-high. Every batter who appeared for Fresno fanned at least one time.

