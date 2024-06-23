Portland Thorns Suffer 4-1 Defeat

June 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Oregon - Portland Thorns (7-5-2, 23 points) suffered a 4-1 loss to the Kansas City Current at Providence Park.

The league-leading Kansas City Current came out as the aggressors, pressuring the Thorns' backline, forcing goalkeeper Shelby Hogan to make several saves in the early minutes of the match. The Current took the lead in the 30th minute when Temwa Chawinga headed a ball into the path of Lo'eau LaBonta who flicked it down into the back of the net. The visiting side nearly doubled their lead in the 37th minute, but a finger-tip save from Hogan saw the ball pushed over the crossbar and out for a corner kick. The ensuing corner kick saw Marie Müller make a goal line clearance, but unfortunately the ball fell directly in the path of Stine Ballisager who tucked away her shot to give Kansas City the 2-0 lead.

Just a minute later Kansa City scored their third of the first half, when LaBonta slammed a long shot past the outstretched arms of Portland's goalkeeper. The Thorns entered the halftime break down 3-0.

Coming out of the halftime break the Current scored their fourth of the afternoon when Chawinga bodied Nicole Payne off the ball to create an open opportunity on goal. Portland was finally able to pull one back in the 73rd minute when forward Sophia Smith blasted her shot into the upper-right corner. The goal marked Smith's 10th of the season, tied for the most in the National Women's Soccer League this season.

The Thorns would be unable to overcome the remaining three-goal deficit, ultimately suffering the 4-1 defeat.

UP NEXT: Portland Thorns are set to face Utah Royals FC at their home stadium in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, June 29, with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. PT. The Thorns return to Providence Park on Friday, July 5 to host the San Diego Wave at 7:00 p.m. PT.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

KCC: Lo'eau LaBonta (Temwa Chawinga) 30th minute: Following a cross into the box, Chawinga headed the ball towards goal, into the path of LaBonta, who redirected the ball into the back of the net.

KCC: Stine Ballisager (Elizabeth Ball) 38th minute: Ball pounced on a poor clearance, putting a short pass to Ballisager who taped the ball into the back of the goal.

KCC: Lo'eau LaBonta 40th minute: From outside the 18-yard box, LaBonta rocketed a shot into the right-side netting, past the diving 'keeper.

KCC: Temwa Chawinga (Elizabeth Ball) 47th minute: In a foot race with Nicole Payne, Chawinga pushed off the Portland defender to create an open opportunity on goal, slotting her shot inside the right- post.

POR: Sophia Smith (Sam Coffey) 73rd minute: After winning the ball along the sideline, Smith dribbled upfield towards goal before launching a shot from outside the 18-yard-box, tucking her opportunity in the upper-right corner of the goal.

LINEUPS:

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Shelby Hogan, Marie Müller, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelli Hubly, Reyna Nicole Payne (Reyna Reyes 77'), Meghan Klingenberg (Sam Coffey 69'), Hina Sugita, Jessie Fleming (Marissa Sheva 46'), Janine Beckie (Payton Linnehan 46'), Sophia Smith, Izzy D'Aquila (Christine Sinclair 69')

Subs not used: Emily Alvarado, Mallie McKenzie, Meaghan Nally, Ana Dias

Kansas City Current (3-4-3): AD Franch, Izzy Rodriguez, Elizabeth Ball, Stine Ballisager, Hailie Mace, Lo'eau LaBonta, Claire Hutton (Desiree Scott 90+4'), Debinha (Bayley Feist 79'), Bia Zaneratto (Ellie Wheeler 66'), Temwa Chawinga (Alex Pfeiffer 90+4'), Michelle Cooper (Lauren 90+4')

Subs not used: Regan Steigleder, Jordan Silkowitz, Alexa Spaanstra, Claire Lavogez

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

POR: Kelli Hubly (caution) 62'

