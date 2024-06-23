Chicago Red Stars Drop Points in North Carolina
June 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Red Stars News Release
CARY, N.C. - The Chicago Red Stars travel back from North Carolina empty handed after a 3-1 loss to the Courage. Forward, Mallory Swanson, opened up the scoring in the 12th minute of the match, but the Courage came back to score three unanswered goals. The team now travels to San Diego to take on the Wave in the last match of a three-match road trip.
KEY MOMENTS:
8' Chicago turns the ball over in their half giving the Courage a free run at the net, but rookie Hannah Anderson runs over to block the shot and clear the danger
12' Jenna Bike throws a ball into Mallory Swanson who dribbles it half the pitch to the Courage's 18-yard box and takes a shot that finds the back of the net, 0-1 Chicago
15' The Courage force another turnover in Chicago's half, find one of their attackers on a clear run at goal and tie the match with their shot, 1-1
36' Sam Staab throws a ball long from the attacking third that bounces to midfielder, Leilanni Nesbeth, who takes a shot, but North Carolina's keeper is in a good position to make the save
44' North Carolina send a cross into Chicago's 18-yard box that finds the head of one of their attackers sending the ball to the side opposite of keeper, Alyssa Naeher's momentum. Naeher reacts quickly and stretches just far enough to push the ball out of danger, 1-1
46' Chicago force a turnover near midfield. Winger, Jenna Bike finds the ball takes it to the top of the Courage's box and takes a curving shot, but the keeper is there to make the save
47' North Carolina send a ball wide in Chicago's defensive third, cross it back to a trailing player who takes a shot, and with traffic in front of her, Naeher makes a great save for her 600th regular-season save
51' After surviving a barrage of shots from North Carolina, the Courage finally find the back of the net to take the lead off a shot from Ashley Sanchez, 2-1 North Carolina
66' Ball leaks through North Carolina's defense from a free kick by Natalia Kuikka. Jameese Joseph finds the ball and takes a first touch strike with her left, but the ball bends wide of the net and out of play
81' North Carolina go on a run up the right side of the pitch, cross the ball into the box that finds a trailing player who takes a shot that just crosses the line before Sam Staab can make a save, 3-1 North Carolina
GAME NOTES:
With her save in the opening minute of the second half of the match, Alyssa Naeher now has 600 regular-season saves in her career
This is the second time this season that Mallory Swanson has scored in back-to-back games
With her goal tonight, Swanson now has five on the season, and is now the team's leading goal scorer breaking a tie with Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel
Though not credited with an assist, Swanson's goal was initiated by a throw in from Jenna Bike making this the third connection between the duo that has led to a goal for Chicago
Defender, Tatumn Milazzo, stood out on defense tonight winning two of her three tackles, making three interceptions and completing 75% of her passes in the final third
Next Game
San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Red Stars June 28, 2024, at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
Goals by Half
1 2 F
NC 1 2 3
CHI 1 0 1
Scoring Summary:
NC: 16' Tyler Lussi (Pinto), 51' Ashley Sanchez, 81' Meredith Speck (St-Georges)
CHI: 12' Mallory Swanson
Disciplinary Report
NC: 66' Narumi Miura (Yellow Card), 84' Denise O'Sullivan (Yellow Card), 98' Bianca St-Georges (yellow Card)
CHI: 93' Cari Roccaro (Yellow Card)
Lineups
NC: Casey Murphy, Felicitas Rauch, Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams, Narumi Miura (Weatherholt), Riley Jackson (O'Sullivan), Brianna Pinto (Pickett), Tyler Lussi (St-Georges), Haley Hopkins, Ashley Sanchez (Speck)
CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Tatumn Milazzo, Hannah Anderson, Sam Staab, Natalia Kuikka, Leilanni Nesbeth (Julia Bianchi), Cari Roccaro, Jenna Bike (Chardonnay Curran), Sarah Griffith (Shea Groom, Ally Schlegel (Jameese Joseph) (Ally Cook), Mallory Swanson
