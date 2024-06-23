Bay FC Earns 1-0 Shutout Win Over NorCal Rival Angel City FC

June 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC received a goal late in the first half and held off NorCal rival Angel City FC to earn their second shutout of the season, registering a 1-0 win at PayPal Park on Saturday night. Tess Boade put Bay FC in front with the game-winning goal in the 33rd minute, helping the club win their fifth game in their inaugural NWSL season.

Defensive Performance

Bay FC earned their second clean sheet of the campaign. Both of their clean sheets have come against Angel City FC. For goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland it was her first shutout with the club. Bay FC surrendered just one shot on goal in the match, and after Rowland's save in 15th minute, did not conceded another shot on target the remainder of the match. After conceding multiple goals in seven of their first eight matches, Bay FC have conceded multiple goals just once in their last six matches.

Boade Magic

Boade scored her team-leading third goal of the season, which is a career-best in a single season for the Bay FC forward. Two of Boade's three goals have come at PayPal Park in 2024. Notably, Boade has been involved in both of Bay FC's goals against Angel City FC. She provided the assist on Asisat Oshoala's goal in the team's first match against the LA-based club on March 17 at BMO Stadium.

Goal-Scoring Plays

BAY - Tess Boade (Emily Menges), 33rd minute: Keeping possession after a corner kick, Emily Menges received a through ball as she made a run down the right side of the box. Menges delivered a low hard cross into the center of the box for Tess Boade, who redirected the ball from close range just inside the left post.

Notes:

Emily Menges registered her second assist of the campaign. Menges is tied for the team lead with two assists in 2024.

Menges is one of five defenders (Casey Krueger, Kerry Abello, Isabella Obaze, Sam Staab) in the NWSL this season with multiple assists.

Menges has three career NWSL assists with two of those coming with Bay FC this campaign.

Emily Menges surpassed 15,000 career minutes played in tonight's match. She is the ninth player in league history to reach this milestone.

With 90 minutes played tonight in the match, Menges (15,054) moved passed Ali Krieger (15,026) on the NWSL's all-time list for career minutes played into eighth place.

Katelyn Rowland earned her first clean sheet of the campaign.

Since joining the league in 2015, Rowland has recorded at least one clean sheet in eighth of her nine seasons.

Rachel Hill appeared in her 125th career NWSL match.

Bay FC made four changes to their starting lineup after starting the same lineup in two consecutive matches. The only players to start each of the last three matches: Emily Menges, Katelyn Rowland, Kiki Pickett, Alyssa Malonson, Asisat Oshoala, Racheal Kundananji and Tess Boade.

Deyna Castellanos returns to the starting lineup for Bay FC, earning her first start since the team's road match against Orlando on May 11.

Jen Beattie is earning her fourth start of the 2024 campaign. Three of her four starts this season have come at PayPal Park.

Beattie made her last start for Bay FC on May 5 against Chicago.

Dorian Bailey earned her sixth start of the season. She returned to the starting lineup for the first time since May 1 against Portland.

Racheal Kundananji received her fifth yellow in tonight's match and will be suspended for Bay FC's road match against Racing Louisville FC on June 29 due to yellow card accumulation.

Next Match

Bay FC heads out on the road for a match against Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, June 29; kickoff is set for 1 p.m. (Pacific) with a national television broadcast on ESPN.

Bay FC (5-9-0, 15pts) vs. Angel City FC (4-7-3, 15pts) - NWSL Regular Season

June 22, 2024 - PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Bay FC 1 0 1

Angel City FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

BAY: Boade (Menges), 33

Misconduct Summary:

BAY: King (caution), 34

LA: Le Bihan (caution), 36

BAY: Beattie (caution), 45+4

BAY: Kundananji (caution), 85

Lineups:

BAY: GK Rowland, D Malonson, D Beattie (Sharples, 73), D Menges Š, D King (Dydasco, 66), M Pickett, M Bailey, M Castellanos (Hill, 66), F Kundananji, F Oshoala (Conti, 90+2), F Boade (Anderson, 66)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Proulx, D Moreau, F Princess, F Camberos

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Kundananji, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Kundananji, 2); FOULS: 15 (Kundananji, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 1

LA: GK Haracic, D Vignola (A. Thompson, 62), D Spencer, D Reid, D Gorden Š, D G. Thompson (Mathias, 79), M Rodríguez (Dougherty Howard, 79), M Nabet (Hammond, 62), M Le Bihan (Fuller, 62), F Emslie, F Leroux

Substitutes Not Used: GK Anderson, D Phair, F Eddy, F Bright

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (G. Thompson, Reid, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Leroux, 1); FOULS: 13 (G. Thompson, Le Bihan, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2

Referee: Thomas Snyder

Assistant Referees: Ben Rigel, Mathew Schwartz

Fourth Official: Gloria Martinez Resendiz

Weather: Sunny, 84 degrees

Attendance: 15,640

