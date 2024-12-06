Portland Thorns FC Sign Defender Sam Hiatt

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have signed free agent Sam Hiatt through the 2026 season with an option for 2027, the Club announced today.

"We've had the opportunity to watch Sam up close for many years as she played with both Seattle and Gotham. She has proven to be capable at this level, and matches both the positional need and player profile that we are looking for as we begin to build for the upcoming year," Head Coach Rob Game said. "Having spoken with Sam, I have been impressed by her character, coupled with her desire to play in Portland and her commitment to improving her game as part of this team."

Hiatt joins the Thorns following a year-long stint as a member of NJ/NY Gotham FC where she appeared in 17 matches, 12 of them starts. On October 20, against the Orlando Pride, Hiatt scored her first professional goal, opening scoring on the way to a 3-1 victory.

Before making the move to Gotham, Hiatt spent her first four professional years in her home state as a member of the Seattle Reign. The Reign drafted Hiatt 33rd overall in the 2020 NWSL Draft and throughout her four years in Seattle she appeared in 45 matches, all of them starts. During the 2022 seasons Hiatt played in 20 out of a possible 22 matches, contributing to eight clean sheets while helping the Reign lift the 2022 NWSL Shield.

Collegiately, Hiatt spent time at Stanford University and Boston College, playing her freshman year as an Eagle before transferring and becoming a Cardinal. During her freshman year Hiatt played and started in 19 matches for the Eagles, registering one goal and five assists. While at Stanford Hiatt recorded two goals and nine assists in 53 games played. Additionally, Hiatt helped Stanford lift two NCAA Championships, winning the title in 2017 and 2019.

Internationally, Hiatt has represented the United States at various youth levels and was part of the U-20 squad which represented the Red, White and Blue at the 2018 U-20 FIFA Women's World Cup.

