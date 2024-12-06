Houston Dash Sign Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten to Contract Extension

December 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash re-signed midfielder Kiki Van Zaten to a two-year contract through the 2026 season with a mutual option for the 2027 season.

"Kiki's resilience has stood out as she navigated her return from injury and we are excited about what she can bring to the team next season. Her versatility is invaluable as we mold a new identity for the club and players like Kiki will play a key role in building on the foundation we are establishing," interim general manager, Erik Ustruck said. "She has ambitious goals for the upcoming season, and we believe her contributions will positively impact the team on and off the field for years to come."

Van Zanten made four appearances and earned one start prior to suffering a foot injury during Houston's match against the Washington Spirit in April. The Buffalo Grove, Illinois native made her professional debut on March 16 in the opening match of the season against the North Carolina Courage.

"I'm thrilled to return to Shell Energy Stadium next season and take the field with my teammates once again," Van Zanten said. "I want to thank the club leadership for their confidence and support during this recovery process and I want to make up for the time I've lost on the field. I've learned a lot about myself on-and-off the field over the last year and I'm thrilled to finally return to doing what I love most."

The Jamaican international joined Houston after being selected with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft. Houston acquired the pick after trading $120,000 in allocation money to Utah Royals FC.

Prior to turning pro, Van Zaten scored 27 goals and tallied nine assists in 95 appearances for the University of Notre Dame. Van Zanten helped the Fighting Irish reach the NCAA tournament four times and they reached the semifinals of the ACC Women's Soccer Tournament in 2022.

Van Zanten has starred on the international stage for Jamaica since making her debut at the senior level on Feb. 17, 2022, against Bermuda. Later that year she scored the game-winning goal against Costa Rica at the 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship to secure a spot in the playoff for a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Van Zanten also led Jamaica to the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. That was the first time a Caribbean nation advanced to that stage of the tournament.

